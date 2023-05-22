5/22 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 16:30 on 05/22 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 90 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Problem fixing

Fixed the issue of simulating the Nine tailed Fox of the Grievant Spirit being unable to attack and other skills after using 1 skill Fixed the issue of simulating the domain released by the Nine tailed Fox under special circumstances, which lasted for a whole game

3 fixed the issue of not being able to exchange Wei Qingyu's weapons during the Fruit Colorful II event