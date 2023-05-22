Share · View all patches · Build 11285546 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 07:52:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.

Stage 4 has finally been updated!

We're waiting your feedback.

About v0.2.0 update.

**

**Stage 4 'Abandoned Lab' has been added.

Many powerful and tricky subjects await you!



Weapon: 'Shield' has been added .

Unlocked by clearing Stage 4.



Corruption system has been renewed.

Grades are now given randomly.

The color is displayed differently depending on the grade: Gray -> White -> Green -> Blue -> Orange



Nightmare Extractor has been added .

Can be installed in a shelter through a contract.

When signing a contract, a new money, 'Nightmare Shard' will be dropped.

You can use Nightmare Shard to Corrupt your weapon or change the Corruption.



Trace of Nightmare system has been renewed.

The design has been changed.

Added animation when acquiring.

Both Bless and Curse are now displayed in the Interaction window.

Limit 7 -> 5

Number Effect:

Increases the drop rate of Trace of Nightmare and enhances enemies

-> Increases the drop rate of Trace of Nightmare and Nightmare Shard Gain



Boss rewards have been changed.

You can choose to obtain Totem 1, Totem 2, or Trace of Nightmare.



Slightly Hard(Temporary) difficulty has been added.

Temporary difficulty for those who find the game too easy.

It will be deleted when 'Nightmare Difficulty', a step-by-step difficulty, is added in the future.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Achievement: 'The Best Defense is Offense' was cleared in the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where Achievement: 'It's Insane!' was continuously cleared.

Fixed an issue where Achievement: 'Grotesque Weapon' was not cleared.

Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies did not appear in the wave room and progress did not proceed.

Fixed an issue where the explosion sound effect would occur every time you attack when acquiring Totem: 'Voodoo Doll'.

Fixed an issue where the number of Dream Shards displayed at death and the number of Dream Shards actually acquired were different.

Fixed an issue where Totem: 'Chisel and Hammer' would activate without using a Trash Can Statue.

Fixed an issue where Bless: 'Nightmare’s Minion' was attacking in the air.

Fixed an issue where the attack effect of Bless: 'Nightmare’s Minion' was displayed in the air.

Gameplay

You cannot use SpAttack in the control room anymore.

Secret room no longer appears next to a boss room.

Automatic Parrying no longer recharges Overload gauge, SpAttack gauge, and Gems.

The order of contracts in the Contracts Table has been changed.

The price of Contract: 'Health Shelf' has been corrected.

Weapons

SpAttack damage of Weapon: 'Shotgun' has been reduced.

SpAttack damage of Weapon: 'Hammer' has been reduced considerably.

SpAttack of Weapon: 'Hammer' now deals half damage to enemies through walls.

The change buff of Weapon: 'Spear' has been changed.

SpAttack's ATK increased by 20% -> 25%

Corruption: 'Overload time increases by x second(s)' was removed.

Bosses

Don Sagnan's patterns are a bit more difficult.

Now Don Sagnan goes into a corner when using Mine Charge and Laser.

Chrage distance of Mine Charge has been increased.

Now when you parry Charge of Mine Charge, Don Sagnan stops charging but isn't stunned.

Elite Boss' HP and ATK increase per stage has been reduced.

Totems

Totem: 'Corpse Bat' now has a 40% chance to spawn a Corpse Bat.

The effect of Totem: 'Continuously Spinning Top' has been changed.

Duration 4.5 seconds -> 6 seconds

Effect per stack 10% -> 7%

Max Stacks x -> 10

The effect of Totem: 'Secret Manual' has been changed.

Effect per stack 5% -> 3%

Max Stacks x -> 20

Set: 'Daredevil' has been renamed to 'Boss Hunter'.

Trace of Nightmares

Curse: 'Shadow Assassin' has been removed

Curse: 'Mutants' has been added.

Mutant enemies stronger than normal appear.

UI

Now, the icons of rooms on the map that have been cleared or used objects will be dark.

Totems tab of inventory has been changed.

Traces of Nightmare tab of inventory has been changed.

Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord is running, so please join us!

Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord

https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg

Thank you!