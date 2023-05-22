 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across The Void update for 22 May 2023

Hotfixes 5/22/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11285524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added toggle to mana and stamina bars to show the numbers or hide them. Just click on either bar you want the numbers to stay shown.

Fixes

  • Fixed first time minimap toggle. Was hiding minimap on first use. Should remain visible until you choose to hide it.
  • Added gamepad controls to shop menus.
  • Added missing gamepad controls to level up and skill up screens.
  • You can now alt tab (again) when you aren't using gamepad. Enabling gamepad controls will lock cursor to window so the user can control it with the analog stick.

Planned Content

  • Configurable Keybinds
  • Easy mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2406121 Depot 2406121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link