Hotfixes 5/22/23

Changes
- Added toggle to mana and stamina bars to show the numbers or hide them. Just click on either bar you want the numbers to stay shown.
Fixes
- Fixed first time minimap toggle. Was hiding minimap on first use. Should remain visible until you choose to hide it.
- Added gamepad controls to shop menus.
- Added missing gamepad controls to level up and skill up screens.
- You can now alt tab (again) when you aren't using gamepad. Enabling gamepad controls will lock cursor to window so the user can control it with the analog stick.
Planned Content
- Configurable Keybinds
- Easy mode
Changed files in this update