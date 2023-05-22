Added SANFL and VFL to Play Now/Online/Custom Competitions
Added Ability to sign in second controller in game (PS)
Added Top Six finals type to Custom Competitions
Improved Hard Turn Movement
Improved Selected Replay Cameras
Improved Stability
AFL 23 update for 22 May 2023
Update notes: 22nd May
Added SANFL and VFL to Play Now/Online/Custom Competitions
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update