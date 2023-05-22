 Skip to content

AFL 23 update for 22 May 2023

Update notes: 22nd May

22nd May

Added SANFL and VFL to Play Now/Online/Custom Competitions
Added Ability to sign in second controller in game (PS)
Added Top Six finals type to Custom Competitions
Improved Hard Turn Movement
Improved Selected Replay Cameras
Improved Stability

