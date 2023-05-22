 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 22 May 2023

New game mechanics

Share · View all patches · Build 11285435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, the scene in the game is not fixed, after the initial spawning of the random dungeon, the dungeon changes again as the player moves, beware of hidden organs! Now, the scene in the game is not fixed, after the initial spawning of the random dungeon, the dungeon changes again as the player moves, beware of hidden organs!
In addition, there is a portal in the location where the player is resurrected. This was originally used for testing, and now I made it into the Endless Mode portal. In the future, this part of the game will be made into free DLC for easy sorting and management
In addition, there is a portal in the location where the player is resurrected. This was originally used for testing, and now I made it into the Endless Mode portal. In the future, this part of the game will be made into free DLC for easy sorting and management

Details please see the Steam store page

Shop details

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2396381 Depot 2396381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link