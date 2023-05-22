 Skip to content

Dance of Cards update for 22 May 2023

Multiplayer Beta - Version 1.3.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11285407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.0 is out!
In this version, the long-awaited multiplayer mode has finally arrived as a beta!
To try it, go to the Extras menu and select Online Play.
You can play Max Poker (every character is maxed out - it's essentially Quickplay, just under a different name), Honest Poker or Rock, Paper, Bullets. Other modes and games will be added in the future.
Currently, lobbies are limited to two players, one of whom acts as host. Once both players have successfully entered the lobby, they must press Ready and the game of their choice will begin.

Future plans:

  • Support for 8-player lobbies
  • Spectator mode
  • Suit perks support
  • Custom Game functionality
  • Addition of other Death Gambles

To make it easier to find other players, I've also set up a discord server. You can join it using this link: https://discord.gg/eu9rK2SBer

