Virtual Sailor NG update for 22 May 2023

Version 9.9.6 updated with Animation Buttons.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Today I have updated version 9.9.6 with Animation buttons inside the Docking panel, you need to press the Anchoring button to see them, as there is no other space on this panel.

Thanks,

Ilan

