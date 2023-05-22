[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on May 22nd

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix some issues.
The details are as follows:
- Temporary Server Maintenance: Dhana's Dipluce Horizon Main Quest Issue
[Period]
- 5/22 08:00 ~ 5/22 09:00 (GMT)
- 5/22 01:00 ~ 5/22 02:00 (PDT)
- 5/22 17:00 ~ 5/22 18:00 (KST)
[Compensations]
- Gruton Coins x300, Mats x1, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x1
- "[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.
[Eligibility]
- GMT : 01:00 (5/23)
- PDT : 18:00 (5/22)
- KST : 10:00 (5/23)
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you.
