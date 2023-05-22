-
Added Shachihoko decoration to the upgrades menu.
-
Top 100 icons added in addition to Top 10 icons.
-
Coin trails have been changed so that they do not apply to coins fired from sub-shooters.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 22 May 2023
New feature (Ver 1.1.0)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281361 Depot 2281361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update