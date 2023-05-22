 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 22 May 2023

New feature (Ver 1.1.0)

Build 11285347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Shachihoko decoration to the upgrades menu.

  • Top 100 icons added in addition to Top 10 icons.

  • Coin trails have been changed so that they do not apply to coins fired from sub-shooters.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

