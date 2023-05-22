Added Tourism and R&D factor summaries to planet resource tab.
Alphabetically ordered vessel variants. (Manually named entries only)
Solar System Planet cards now retain the last selected card's tab when selecting another card.
Pioneer and Military personal summaries on the Imperial Resource Panel been appended by colonial contribution and growth amount information.
Fixed negative total Tariff Income of the Trade Menu and Government Menu.
Fixed typos reported by vaaish! Thanks!
Stellar Sovereigns update for 22 May 2023
Patch 1.4.9
Added Tourism and R&D factor summaries to planet resource tab.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update