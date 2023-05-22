 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 22 May 2023

Patch 1.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11285297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tourism and R&D factor summaries to planet resource tab.
Alphabetically ordered vessel variants. (Manually named entries only)
Solar System Planet cards now retain the last selected card's tab when selecting another card.
Pioneer and Military personal summaries on the Imperial Resource Panel been appended by colonial contribution and growth amount information.
Fixed negative total Tariff Income of the Trade Menu and Government Menu.
Fixed typos reported by vaaish! Thanks!

Changed files in this update

