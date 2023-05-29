・An issue wherein the game client would encounter difficulties with launching performance under certain system environments has been fixed.
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp update for 29 May 2023
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Steam Version Patch 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
