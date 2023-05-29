 Skip to content

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp update for 29 May 2023

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Steam Version Patch 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・An issue wherein the game client would encounter difficulties with launching performance under certain system environments has been fixed.

