Update Platoons

Platoons revamp

Bravo, Charlie and Delta platoons were not widely used so they have been completely revised. They now give a unique bonus and that adds strategy in the mission.

Bravo: Can call a medevac anytime during the mission.

Charlie: Add a recruit as a reserve; he join the party when a comrade dies or flees.

Delta: A recruit can be promoted to Elite before going to mission (+Damage and always in cover).

All the platoons were moved up in the second level of the skill tree. While Head and Kitchen have been moved down.

New events

New events at the gate:

Family Visit (season 2)

Sharpshooters (season 3)

Museum curator (season 4)

[BETA] Custom names

It's now possible to define custom names for the recruits. In the Options menu you'll find two new buttons, one for exporting the template file and the other for importing it. The template is a simple text file with all the names listed.

Refer to the Official Guide for the complete instructions.

Rules:

Max names 73

Max name length: 12 characters

Only supported languages characters are allowed.

Other