 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horror Royale update for 22 May 2023

Up Close and Personal + Music Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11285232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new optional game alteration called Up Close and Personal where the monster's footsteps and other sounds have a lot less range, but the player can run slightly faster than the monster. This means the monster will be able to sneak up on you more often, but you will have a chance to get away.
  • Added more scary elements including music.
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Horror Royale Windows Depot 1610371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link