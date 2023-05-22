- Added new optional game alteration called Up Close and Personal where the monster's footsteps and other sounds have a lot less range, but the player can run slightly faster than the monster. This means the monster will be able to sneak up on you more often, but you will have a chance to get away.
- Added more scary elements including music.
- Bug fixes
Horror Royale update for 22 May 2023
Up Close and Personal + Music Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Horror Royale Windows Depot 1610371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update