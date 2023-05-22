 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 22 May 2023

0.26.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11285147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced hag's pot o brew hp reduction to 25% from 50%
  • Added Engi, Exorcist, Powder Brawler, and Cat Witch to Tier 4
  • Lowered cooldown of rember's fused flash 15 > 5
  • Changed conflagration from 5 damage every .6 seconds to 1 damage every .1 seconds
  • Conflagration now has a small knockback
  • Conflagration now triggers every 8 shots instead of 10.
  • Archer's frenzy cooldown from 15 > 7
  • Heroes now start with +2 learning
  • Legionnaire's training now permanently gives 2 damage instead of 10
  • Made destroyer attack less on all fronts, but is tankier
  • Added boss at 70
  • Snakes slightly less tanky

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
