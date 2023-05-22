- Reduced hag's pot o brew hp reduction to 25% from 50%
- Added Engi, Exorcist, Powder Brawler, and Cat Witch to Tier 4
- Lowered cooldown of rember's fused flash 15 > 5
- Changed conflagration from 5 damage every .6 seconds to 1 damage every .1 seconds
- Conflagration now has a small knockback
- Conflagration now triggers every 8 shots instead of 10.
- Archer's frenzy cooldown from 15 > 7
- Heroes now start with +2 learning
- Legionnaire's training now permanently gives 2 damage instead of 10
- Made destroyer attack less on all fronts, but is tankier
- Added boss at 70
- Snakes slightly less tanky
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 22 May 2023
0.26.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
