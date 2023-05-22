 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Knight update for 22 May 2023

DungeonKnightV1.2Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11285121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimize game performance

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340291 Depot 2340291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340292 Depot 2340292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340293 Depot 2340293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link