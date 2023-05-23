Version 0.8.45STM is live!

Hello Everyone, Version 0.8.45STM is now live! with this update we continue to explore PEPs world and how the infection begins to spread beyond Louisiana through our new map I10

--NEW MAP--

Added - I10! a new small scale map set on the I10 highway connecting all of the Southern United States, Filled with Zombies, Homeless Camps, and wrecked vehicles, enjoy the pure chaos this low coverage map this map brings.

--NEW GAMEMODE--

Added - One In The Chamber! This new mode gives players access to an enchanted flintlock pistol called the Spirtlock, with each kill the ball is returned to the killer, and if you miss you better be good at melee!

--NEW SKIN SET--

Added - Beach skin set, with a caustic overlay, blue tracers, and bubble muzzle effects.

--NEW WEAPON--

Added - MP7 to loadout selection, a compact SMG in the secondary weapon slot, high firerate and moderate damage leads to a quick time to kill.

--Weapons--

Changed - Pumpshotgun movement speed mult to 1 was 0.925,

Changed - Pumpshotgun pellet damage to 22 was 19.

Changed - Badger to have less horizontal recoil

Changed - Default Impact to stone.

--Maps--

Fixed - some TVs in Practice Range still showing burger menu,

Fixed - Player being able to use bed to not die in Plantation

Fixed - Train Yard not having loot.

Fixed - Loot bags not spawning on Train Yard.

Changed - City Loot pool to 250 was 200

Changed - Plantation minigun reward despawn time to 500 was 60 seconds.

--Gamemodes--

Fixed - Capture Tower Russians still spawning even if Russians were disabled in Extraction.

Fixed - Clients seeing KOTH as TDM.

Changed - Extraction Tower Capture Distance to 15 meters was 10.

Changed - Extraction Tower Capture time to 20 seconds was 60.

Changed - Extraction Tower Capture to have visible exclamation mark.

Changed - Extraction Zone to have visible exclamation mark.

Changed - Player Zombie Charger base health to 750 was 1000,

Changed - Player Zombie Charger base speed to 2.75MPS was 3,

Changed - Player Zombie Charger to 10 was 20,

Changed - Player Zombie Swat mutation price to FREE was 10,

Changed - Player Zombie Dog mutation price to FREE 5 was 20,

Changed - Player Starting cash in extraction to 1250 was 800,

Changed - Default Russian and jug percent in Extraction to 0,

Changed - Zombies now gain speed at 5% per upgrade was 20% on first then 10% per following upgrade,

Changed - Charger ground toss audio to be 25% quieter

Changed - Horde mode Zombies to be 15% faster

Changed - Horde mode Explosive Zombies to be 7.5% faster

Changed - Horde to only spawn 2 Zombie Dog was 3

Changed - Horde Zombie Dog base health to 25 was 50.

Changed - Horde Zombie Dog health per round increase to 5 was 10.

Changed - Horde "More Money" drop to be 5% chance was 2.5%

Changed - Shoothouse Lootpool to 75 was 100

--Entities--

Fixed - Lanky Spawn rate being 100% in Plantation

Fixed - Loadout Molotov having sound FX.

Changed - Zombie Dog health to 50 was 75