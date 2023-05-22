 Skip to content

The Wailer update for 22 May 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3 · Build 11285044

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made final level chandelier event easier to trigger

Apologies for the occasional crashes upon death, looking into it and will try to fix it soon.

