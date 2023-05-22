 Skip to content

无限投影2 update for 22 May 2023

5.22 至尊世界更新

无限投影2 update for 22 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

增加了新世界——至尊世界

增加了三位新的使徒：叶囡囡,姬紫月,荒天帝
增加了新世界配套的各种副本，武器装备材料等

其他更新与调整：

  • 优化了编队界面的使徒属性显示逻辑，调整为整数形式进行显示
  • 修复了一个导致战斗卡死的问题
  • 修复了战斗重开时失速的表现问题

如果发现更新完以后又多出了很多bug，emmmm....
有问题大佬们可以进群反馈~
QQ交流群：781241501

