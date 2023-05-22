UPDATE 0.0.2

After a while fighting bugs and adding new content we can release our second version (0.0.2)

Remember that the game is still in a very early version, which may contain a bug due to the new content added, if you experience any problem in the game, all your feedback will be necessary for us, we will be adding much more content throughout this month.

CHANGES:

The computer interface has been improved.

Computer buttons have been improved.

The interface in the skill tree has been improved.

The mission of "the mansion" has been enabled for level 1.

The basement of the mansion has been created.

Added a closed room in the basement of the mansion.

Information on the screen before interacting with the computer has been implemented.

Information on the screen before interacting with the door has been implemented.

A list of pending tasks for the selected mission has been added to the HUD.

A decoration has been made to the mansion.

The day/night cycle has been eliminated.

New translations have been implemented.

BUGS:

Fixed crashes when the ghost is in idle mode.

The HUD now appears correctly.

Doors have been enabled for all locations.

Many multiplayer related bugs have been fixed; sounds, animations, etc.

NEW CONTENT: