Gun Knight All Day Release Day! Roadmap and controller support

Happy Gun Knight All Day release day!

I'm thrilled to share the game with everyone today, but I just wanted to mention a couple of things that are NOT in the game at this time.

I recommend playing with an Xbox style controller if you have one, that's my personal preference. PS5 controllers do not work with the game currently. I didn't have any luck with them nor did the playtesters.

PS4 controllers do work. Keyboard and mouse is always a control option. I may try to support PS5 controllers at a later time but they are not there right now.

Control rebinding - I did not get to this yet. I will almost certainly get to this in an update.

The game is Windows only.

That's all the less than pleasant stuff.

Thank you for checking out the game, I hope you enjoy it!