 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 22 May 2023

Withering Rooms 1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 11284636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to fix a crash issue some are hitting quite frequently. The "Bog Update" with new content is still targeting release before end of month.

Bug Fixes

  • Resolve a crash in the video playback system used in the "Noise Effect"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2006141 Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link