Withering Rooms 1.08

A small patch to fix a crash issue some are hitting quite frequently. The "Bog Update" with new content is still targeting release before end of month.
Bug Fixes
- Resolve a crash in the video playback system used in the "Noise Effect"
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A small patch to fix a crash issue some are hitting quite frequently. The "Bog Update" with new content is still targeting release before end of month.
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update