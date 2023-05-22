Hot fix version 0.6.3.2

- Fixed an issue that the player character direction locked even the player didn't press any key if the player opend UI such as game menu with pressing the lock direction button
- Fixed an issue that the game crashed if a resource object that in the middle of harvesting by a villager was removed by other character
- Fixed an issue that not be able to assign house to villagers
- Fixed an issue that saving/loading the game while on a vehicle would leave the villagers you were following on the vehicle.
- Fixed an issue that not available items is spawn in container on the ruins(not effected to already save data)
- Fixed an issue that backpack equipment didn't work correctly
- Fixed an issue that some variables were not replaced correctly in dialogue UI
Availavle to regist villagers to facility are 3 types which is "Villager's House", "Logging Camp", "Mining Camp" on current version
Changed files in this update