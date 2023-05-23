Variants are Coming with Version 4.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11284519 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy

The Final Forms of the Freedom League are coming soon! This update adds support for 10 hero variants which will become unlockable (one per week) starting May 23.

Starting next week, and each week thereafter, a variant will become unlockable on Handelabra Live (based on your votes in the survey below). Then the race is on to see who will be the first to discover the variant. Show us on social media that you’ve found the variant to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame!

Visit the survey now to have your say in which variants become unlockable first!

Here's the full process for how it will work:

Version 4.0.2 will be required for unlocking variants, so be sure to update!

Each week, on Handelabra Live (7 pm Eastern on Tuesday) at the end of the stream, the top voted variant will be made available to unlock (restart your game to be sure you see the Variants banner on that hero). The condition is still a secret!

Play the game and try to unlock the variant. The first to show us their unlock screenshot on our social media (Twitter, Discord, or Facebook) will be awarded a place in the Hall of Fame.

Once the community determines the necessary and sufficient conditions for unlocking the variant (or if approximately 30 days have passed), the Unlock button will be enabled in-game. We will monitor the Sentinels of Earth-Prime Steam community forum and our own Discord server for the purposes of this step. At this time, the variant will also be made playable in Sentinels of the Multiverse and the official conditions will be posted on the Variants page.

Note that to unlock a variant hero in multiplayer, you must be controlling that hero.

We're excited to get started with the variant hunt for Sentinels of Earth-Prime, and we hope you are too!

This update also includes various bug fixes and improvements, including: