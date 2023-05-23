 Skip to content

Sentinels of the Multiverse update for 23 May 2023

What's New in Version 4.0.2

Sentinels of the Multiverse update for 23 May 2023

What's New in Version 4.0.2

This update includes various bug fixes and improvements:

  • Improved the visual quality of some cards in the New Game screen.
  • Fixed Selling Out not working properly if the discarded card was put under another card.
  • General Armstrong's card draw is now properly optional.
  • Guise no longer causes the random number generator to get out of sync when loading a game.
  • Fixed a display issue related to Santa Guise and known information about cards in your deck.

In other news, hero variants for Sentinels of Earth-Prime are coming soon! Learn all about it.

