What's New in Version 4.0.2

This update includes various bug fixes and improvements:
- Improved the visual quality of some cards in the New Game screen.
- Fixed Selling Out not working properly if the discarded card was put under another card.
- General Armstrong's card draw is now properly optional.
- Guise no longer causes the random number generator to get out of sync when loading a game.
- Fixed a display issue related to Santa Guise and known information about cards in your deck.
In other news, hero variants for Sentinels of Earth-Prime are coming soon! Learn all about it.
Changed files in this update