- New power-up, plasma attack, now you have new ways to destroy zombies;
- New power-up, magnet, now you can control movement of your crows subtly;
- New language support for Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Polish, Turkish, Japanese (Google translate)
Pong Pong Crows update for 22 May 2023
New power-ups and new language support!
