 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pong Pong Crows update for 22 May 2023

New power-ups and new language support!

Share · View all patches · Build 11284369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New power-up, plasma attack, now you have new ways to destroy zombies;
  • New power-up, magnet, now you can control movement of your crows subtly;
  • New language support for Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Polish, Turkish, Japanese (Google translate)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2365222 Depot 2365222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link