- Optimized base memory usage slightly
- Fixed logic blocks not re-enabling blocks when unlinking from them
- Updated various Serpulo turret sprites/animations
- Re-added the base builder AI rule and enabled it in the existing custom game attack/PvP maps
- Buffed Tecta unit
- Made file chooser on Linux now use Zenity when possible
- Improved schematics used in base generation on Serpulo
- Various minor improvements to modding API
Mindustry update for 22 May 2023
Build 144.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
