Mindustry update for 22 May 2023

Build 144.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11284343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized base memory usage slightly
  • Fixed logic blocks not re-enabling blocks when unlinking from them
  • Updated various Serpulo turret sprites/animations
  • Re-added the base builder AI rule and enabled it in the existing custom game attack/PvP maps
  • Buffed Tecta unit
  • Made file chooser on Linux now use Zenity when possible
  • Improved schematics used in base generation on Serpulo
  • Various minor improvements to modding API

