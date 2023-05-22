- Eliminate concept of PvP Factions.
- Pacific Zones: zones where factions cooperate together.
- PvP Zones: zones where PvP it is Open, you can join a group or form a guild to dominate the zone.
- Refactor Doodle Zone.
- Refactor Neverwinter Zone.
- Quick access to Nearest Player Panel to create group quickly from Near UI.
- Quick access to Group Panel to see group quickly from Group UI.
- Fix track quest of Neverwinter and Doodle zones.
Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 22 May 2023
Pacific - PvP Zones
Patchnotes via Steam Community
