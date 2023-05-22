 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 22 May 2023

Pacific - PvP Zones

Share · View all patches · Build 11284332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eliminate concept of PvP Factions.
  • Pacific Zones: zones where factions cooperate together.
  • PvP Zones: zones where PvP it is Open, you can join a group or form a guild to dominate the zone.
  • Refactor Doodle Zone.
  • Refactor Neverwinter Zone.
  • Quick access to Nearest Player Panel to create group quickly from Near UI.
  • Quick access to Group Panel to see group quickly from Group UI.
  • Fix track quest of Neverwinter and Doodle zones.

