Rollback Network Patch v1.05

We have implemented a patch that addresses some other issues.
The patch note details can be found below:
- Bugfix: anti-aliasing setting was not applied when using 'Windowed Borderless' display mode.
- Bugfix: could not access the button settings menu when playing with keyboard only.
- Bugfix: possible case of backward-typing in chat boxes caused by bad controllers or bloated systems.
- Bugfix: 'Key to the Future is in the Past' achievement could not be unlocked if the player had already spectated 20 or more battles. It should unlock correctly after the next spectate session.
- Bugfix: two very sporadic crash occurrences.
Changed files in this update