Major Update Version0.40

Build 11284240 · Last edited 22 May 2023

This is our largest update ever, we are getting everything caught up to where it needs to be, and preparing the ground work for the final levels of the game.

Full Patch Notes:

Collision checking is now more precise and the following objects now have better collision checking: planet1, planet2, planet3, planet4, moon, massive red blip, massive red blip left, blueUBcircle, all crazy eye enemies, ghost blip, gray circle blip, green circle blip, lav circle blip, orange boss stage 5, orange circle blip, red circle blip, undying eye, yellow circle blip, yellow circle blip ex, yellow uber blip stages 1 to 5, destructor, the tank, green space ship, inverted red circle blip, blue dia, blue tri, fat blue fleetlet, fat lav fleetlet, fat green fleetlet, fat orange fleetlet, fat yellow fleetlet, gray dia, green dia, green flyer, green ship, green tri, green ub dia, lav mini ship, lav tri, orange tri down, red blue dia, red dia, ub octagon, skeleship, red ship, red fleetlet1, yellow tri, yellow fleetlet2, yellow dia. Now there will no weird alpha clipping or incorrect hit boxes.

Start menu now shows the values for volume and controller sensitivity.

The game starts full screen by default now.

The full screen toggle button text has been changed to Full Screen?

Glow tracing for sprites has been added as an optional feature. May cause lag depending on your computers specs. Glow tracing will be improved in future builds.

Glow Tracing on/off buttons added to the main screen. This is off by default and this setting will be remembered between sessions.

Tilt to fire support for controllers is now optional and has on/off buttons added to the main screen. This is off by default and this setting will be remembered between sessions.

More random background effects have been added to the start screen.

The frag power up now has multiple frag patterns.

Added levels 33 – to 38

Level 39 place holder added

Slightly nerfed level 22 as the first wave of green mini ships were too strong

Slightly nerfed level 22 as the first wave of blue diamonds was WAY too strong

Green mini ships now give plus 30 money instead of 25 money

Green mini ships now have 45000 hp instead of 55000 hp

Blue Dia health nerfed to have 250000 hp instead of 275000 hp

Challenge mode levels 21 – 30 added

Fixed an issue where challenges 19 and 20 were not able to be accessed by controller input

The shop has been updated to fit more button skins per row as the extra vertical space was needed to add the player skins section.

You can now unlock different player skins for your block from the shop. This includes animated skins.

The level editor now has music tracks for levels 25 – 38.

The level editor now has all the neo block objects from levels 25 and 26 as choices for wave spawns.