Progress Report/Patch - 05/21/2023

The last four levels for this version of the game are ready and released in this patch. These are bare-bone levels and will get much more work later. They also only have the standard cultist, with the current boss's chances as the rest of the levels.

This will be the last update for a while, after much testing and some feedback it's clear the networking side of things will not cut it for the level of detail required to fully flesh out all the game systems, more importantly, the AI system.

The AI system has been bottlenecked by the networking system causing some minor and major performance impacts. To combat this a full network rewrite is needed, which will take time to complete.

While this delay will be substantial, it and push updates and final release dates much further I think it's for the best.

So what will change?

The main menus, join, host, and search functions will change

The enemy AI will change both code and visually with more actions and animations and more senses

Single-player mode - This mode will be a linear story focused mode detailing the events that led up to the current time when the multiplayer takes place

Death - What happens when you die in multiplayer will change adding new things to do when you die more than twice

So what stays the same?

Investigation Mode - Same flow, with minor enhancements

Same overall loop, figure out what the boss is, prepare, kill

Overall this will be a huge update, but with internal testing and feedback, it's well-needed and well-structured.

Thanks to everyone who has provided bug reports and continues to play the game.