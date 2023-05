Share · View all patches · Build 11284135 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy

WARNING: Updating To V1.3.3 Will Force You To Click New Game On Your Save, This Will Reset Your Save, There Are Ways Around This But For The Average Player Do Not Update If You Don't Want To Lose Your Save!

Kaz's Adventure | V1.3.3

_- Locks The Continue Button If A Save Is Not Present

Changes Arsh's Name In The Story To "Ash" {Text Only, No Changes To Voice Lines}

Minor Bug Fixes And Optimisation _

Out Now!