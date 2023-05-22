 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 22 May 2023

v0.10 - Catacombs Update Released!

Build 11284086

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to release the latest update to Bring It On!

This update adds the new level Catacombs, new characters, weapons, and items to unlock, and lots of minor tweaks, bug fixes, and balance changes.

Enjoy!

