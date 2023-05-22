 Skip to content

Mortal Sin update for 22 May 2023

5/21 Content Update! New class: Enigma, 6 new arena areas added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content

  • Added a new class: Enigma! A truly randomized class with a random weapon spawn pool, random stats and random skills. Must reach level 25 and obtain absolution with 6 classes to unlock it.
  • Added 6 new arena variants, 2 for each main area. Each area now has 3 arenas that can spawn, making each run feel a bit more varied instead of always having the same arena every time.
  • Reworked kill enemy quest to involve killing enemies with a specific kind of attack instead (i.e. thrust, punch, bash, etc)
  • Added new color palette unlocked at level 20: Purgatory (smooth orange / light purple)
  • Added the ability to Whirlwind clockwise. Whirlwind direction is determined by the direction you are moving, and random if you do not input any direction.
  • Added two new secret rooms full of breakable objects

New Cave Arena

New Dungeon Arena

Balance

  • Reworked speed, luck and defense scaling to have a logarithmic curve so it approaches the cap gradually at higher values. Increased the amount of stat you need to hit the caps as appropriate

Polish

  • Added a full weapon / armor tooltip to the stats screen with all the information
  • Various UI polish (tightening up borders)
  • Reduced enemy shield distortion to be easier to see
  • Put hotkey prompt for stats screen and progress screen on escape menu in case people miss how to check their gear or combos
  • Can go straight into menus from one another without having to close the menu first
  • Increased Maniac enemy size to be same as Zealot (pumpkin head)

Bug Fixes

  • Fix bug where you could swap weapons with the mouse wheel while the game is paused
  • Fix bug where enemy could spawn inside rock in the cave arena
  • Reverted unity version because new one caused some performance degradation

