5/21 Content Update! New class: Enigma, 6 new arena areas added

Content
- Added a new class: Enigma! A truly randomized class with a random weapon spawn pool, random stats and random skills. Must reach level 25 and obtain absolution with 6 classes to unlock it.
- Added 6 new arena variants, 2 for each main area. Each area now has 3 arenas that can spawn, making each run feel a bit more varied instead of always having the same arena every time.
- Reworked kill enemy quest to involve killing enemies with a specific kind of attack instead (i.e. thrust, punch, bash, etc)
- Added new color palette unlocked at level 20: Purgatory (smooth orange / light purple)
- Added the ability to Whirlwind clockwise. Whirlwind direction is determined by the direction you are moving, and random if you do not input any direction.
- Added two new secret rooms full of breakable objects
New Cave Arena
New Dungeon Arena
Balance
- Reworked speed, luck and defense scaling to have a logarithmic curve so it approaches the cap gradually at higher values. Increased the amount of stat you need to hit the caps as appropriate
Polish
- Added a full weapon / armor tooltip to the stats screen with all the information
- Various UI polish (tightening up borders)
- Reduced enemy shield distortion to be easier to see
- Put hotkey prompt for stats screen and progress screen on escape menu in case people miss how to check their gear or combos
- Can go straight into menus from one another without having to close the menu first
- Increased Maniac enemy size to be same as Zealot (pumpkin head)
Bug Fixes
- Fix bug where you could swap weapons with the mouse wheel while the game is paused
- Fix bug where enemy could spawn inside rock in the cave arena
- Reverted unity version because new one caused some performance degradation
