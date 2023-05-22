 Skip to content

Magic Machine Gun update for 22 May 2023

V1.0.1 - Gamepad Support and Auto Shoot

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Gamepad can now be used

  2. Added automatic shooting function, which is disabled by default and can be enabled in the settings interface

