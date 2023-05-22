-
Gamepad can now be used
-
Added automatic shooting function, which is disabled by default and can be enabled in the settings interface
Magic Machine Gun update for 22 May 2023
V1.0.1 - Gamepad Support and Auto Shoot
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411661 Depot 2411661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update