Patch - 1.2.7.14 Dynamic Civilian Groups (Experimental Only)

We are still working on merging experimental into the public normal game(Monday is the new target). We are still conducting various bug hunts and making slight adjustments for QOL.
How to opt into Experimental
To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.
It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.
Patch Notes
(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)
- Fix for being unable to select World Buildings
- Quick fix for mouse selection box 'jumping around' a bit
- More Strongholds added for the zones
- Added some arbitrary 'limits' to stat buffs+death regen duration decrease, to avoid what public Discord has deemed the 'egg bug'
- Another fix that should make Chelsey almost always unable to chase you while in 'death regen' (egg) mode
- Added logic to make the Radio Operator purchasable at the CERC building in Horde Mode or in the Factions Beta
- Updated Stronghold prefabs for civvies to no longer 'ground height trace' for walls/gates, so that snugly fit walls (such as in Blue Crest Estates in Treasure Island South) will not float
- Some unit selection improvements to fix up double-click selection adding a 'phantom unit' to player selection
- Nerfed all infected LT's damage and dropped their health by half
- Infected base health lowered to 115 from 200
- Blow up guy health lowered to 200 from 400
- Added more clutter assets to camps
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
General Development Updates
Letter from the Producer
https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190
New Roadmap system
We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule
https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08
