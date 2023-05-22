Patch - 1.2.7.14 Dynamic Civilian Groups (Experimental Only)

Share · View all patches · Build 11283787 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy

We are still working on merging experimental into the public normal game(Monday is the new target). We are still conducting various bug hunts and making slight adjustments for QOL.

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Fix for being unable to select World Buildings

Quick fix for mouse selection box 'jumping around' a bit

More Strongholds added for the zones

Added some arbitrary 'limits' to stat buffs+death regen duration decrease, to avoid what public Discord has deemed the 'egg bug'

Another fix that should make Chelsey almost always unable to chase you while in 'death regen' (egg) mode

Added logic to make the Radio Operator purchasable at the CERC building in Horde Mode or in the Factions Beta

Updated Stronghold prefabs for civvies to no longer 'ground height trace' for walls/gates, so that snugly fit walls (such as in Blue Crest Estates in Treasure Island South) will not float

Some unit selection improvements to fix up double-click selection adding a 'phantom unit' to player selection

Nerfed all infected LT's damage and dropped their health by half

Infected base health lowered to 115 from 200

Blow up guy health lowered to 200 from 400

Added more clutter assets to camps

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1