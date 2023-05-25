 Skip to content

Yggdra Union update for 25 May 2023

1.1.1 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・The volume can be changed from 0 to 10 on the option screen.
・The volume of the scenario voice and the battle voice can be adjusted separately on the option screen.
・Fixed a display bug related to switching voices.

