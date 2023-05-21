 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 21 May 2023

v7.25b

Last edited by Wendy

How do y'all keep finding bugs all of a sudden? A very big bug was discovered. Her name is Rendy.

v7.25b - May 21st, 2023
-Bug Fix: Helper damage was not increased correctly by the "All Damage +%" stat ever since v7.19
-Bug Fix: The Scrambla Maw gift had an unintentional effect of increasing all helper damage by 10% since v7.19
-Bug Fix: Photo Stones did not use the correct element if the charged attack element was changed by the effects of Tonic quick gifts
-Bug Fix: The Check Monster screen on the pause menu had incorrect button prompts displayed at the bottom
-Added an attribute entry for helper Shot Size bonus
-Fixed various typos

