Burst Hero update for 21 May 2023

1.0.7 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11283745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added descriptive text when picking up items.
  • Added animation effects and input delay when picking up cards and opening the shop interface, reducing the chance of mistakenly selecting cards.
  • The damage of the Demon Sword is now based on battle time, and the radius of its spinning attack is increased.
  • Repeatedly crafting Demon Swords now increases the quantity of the swords.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect calculation of energy gain.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies did not have drilling animation on certain hardware.
  • Fixed incorrect prompts during Chaos upgrade.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220481 Depot 2220481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220482 Depot 2220482
  • Loading history…
