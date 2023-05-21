1.0.7 Update List

- Added descriptive text when picking up items.
- Added animation effects and input delay when picking up cards and opening the shop interface, reducing the chance of mistakenly selecting cards.
- The damage of the Demon Sword is now based on battle time, and the radius of its spinning attack is increased.
- Repeatedly crafting Demon Swords now increases the quantity of the swords.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect calculation of energy gain.
- Fixed an issue where enemies did not have drilling animation on certain hardware.
- Fixed incorrect prompts during Chaos upgrade.
