- Added option to enable & disable camera zoom after shot
- Added option to enable & disable sweet spot power ring
- Added realtime feedback to audio sliders
- Added social media buttons to credits screen
- Adjusted wording for quick guide auto-aim tutorial
- Bug fixes & optimizations
First Person Hooper update for 22 May 2023
Update Notes for v1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
