First Person Hooper update for 22 May 2023

Update Notes for v1.1.3

Build 11283699

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to enable & disable camera zoom after shot
  • Added option to enable & disable sweet spot power ring
  • Added realtime feedback to audio sliders
  • Added social media buttons to credits screen
  • Adjusted wording for quick guide auto-aim tutorial
  • Bug fixes & optimizations

