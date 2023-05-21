 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run a Café Playtest update for 21 May 2023

P.17.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11283694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New :

Rating System :

This is the first iteration of the rating system, you'll be rating on a scale of 0 to 100, depending on how correct the order is, you'll be rated, and your café rating will be affected depending on the total ratings given!

Coffees :

  • Iced Coffee, and any items relating to it!

Changes :

Shop :

  • Adjusted the position of the counters
  • Adjusted the colors of the inner walls
  • Added some additional counter space
  • Resized the desk in the office
  • Doors now have a hitbox, and must be interacted with to open and closed
  • Customers will now automatically open and close the front door

Customers :

  • Customers will now order iced coffee

  • If a customer's order is not completed, they will now give a raiting of 0.5 stars

  • The rate that customers spawn will now be based off of your rating and how many customers have been served

  • Adjusted spawn timer for a chance to spawn a customer to now be based of difficulty :

    • Easy : 30s
    • Normal (default) : 25s
    • Hard : 20s

  • Adjusted change to spawn customer based on difficulty :

    • Easy : 50%
    • Normal (default) : 70%
    • Hard : 85% (was default)

  • Adjusted Customer Personalities

    • Rushed :

      • Wait timer increased : 30s -> 35s
      • Order wait timer decreased : 40s -> 35s
      • Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [60%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [30%], 2[5%]

    • New Customer :

      • Order wait timer decreased : 70s -> 55s
      • Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [10%], 3 [1%] -> 2 [15%], 3 [0%]
      • Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [30%], 2 [10%] -> 1 [40%], 2 [5%]

    • Chill :

      • Wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s
      • Order wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s
      • Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [50%], 3 [25%] -> 2 [40%], 3 [15%], 4 [3%]
      • Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [95%], 2 [45%], 3 [20%] -> 1 [100%], 2 [35%], 3 [5%]

    • Normal :

      • Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [35%] -> 2 [30%]
      • Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [100%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [85%], 2 [15%]

MixMaster Shop :

  • Added a confirm purchase screen
    This new addition will give some feedback to make sure the player knows when they bought something
  • The player can now only have a maximum of 24 boxes in the drop off zone

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug where customers wouldn't penalize the player for giving them the wrong food
  • Fixed a bug with the outline script that caused outlines to stay, even when the player isn't looking at it
  • Fixed a bug with the item overlay with the held item disappearing after looking at a different object
  • Fixed an issue with the grass texture, which caused it to have a weird glossy visual

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2376641 Depot 2376641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link