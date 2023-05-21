P.17.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11283694 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

New :

Rating System :

This is the first iteration of the rating system, you'll be rating on a scale of 0 to 100, depending on how correct the order is, you'll be rated, and your café rating will be affected depending on the total ratings given!

Coffees :

Iced Coffee, and any items relating to it!

Changes :

Shop :

Adjusted the position of the counters

Adjusted the colors of the inner walls

Added some additional counter space

Resized the desk in the office

Doors now have a hitbox, and must be interacted with to open and closed

Customers will now automatically open and close the front door

Customers :

Customers will now order iced coffee

If a customer's order is not completed, they will now give a raiting of 0.5 stars

The rate that customers spawn will now be based off of your rating and how many customers have been served

Adjusted spawn timer for a chance to spawn a customer to now be based of difficulty : Easy : 30s Normal (default) : 25s Hard : 20s

Adjusted change to spawn customer based on difficulty : Easy : 50% Normal (default) : 70% Hard : 85% (was default)

Adjusted Customer Personalities Rushed : Wait timer increased : 30s -> 35s Order wait timer decreased : 40s -> 35s Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [60%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [30%], 2[5%] New Customer : Order wait timer decreased : 70s -> 55s Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [10%], 3 [1%] -> 2 [15%], 3 [0%] Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [30%], 2 [10%] -> 1 [40%], 2 [5%] Chill : Wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s Order wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [50%], 3 [25%] -> 2 [40%], 3 [15%], 4 [3%] Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [95%], 2 [45%], 3 [20%] -> 1 [100%], 2 [35%], 3 [5%] Normal : Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [35%] -> 2 [30%] Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [100%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [85%], 2 [15%]



MixMaster Shop :

Added a confirm purchase screen

This new addition will give some feedback to make sure the player knows when they bought something

The player can now only have a maximum of 24 boxes in the drop off zone

Bug Fixes :