P.17.0 | Gameplay Overhaul #1

New :
Rating System :
This is the first iteration of the rating system, you'll be rating on a scale of 0 to 100, depending on how correct the order is, you'll be rated, and your café rating will be affected depending on the total ratings given!
Coffees :
- Iced Coffee, and any items relating to it!
Changes :
Shop :
- Adjusted the position of the counters
- Adjusted the colors of the inner walls
- Added some additional counter space
- Resized the desk in the office
- Doors now have a hitbox, and must be interacted with to open and closed
- Customers will now automatically open and close the front door
Customers :
-
Customers will now order iced coffee
-
If a customer's order is not completed, they will now give a raiting of 0.5 stars
-
The rate that customers spawn will now be based off of your rating and how many customers have been served
-
Adjusted spawn timer for a chance to spawn a customer to now be based of difficulty :
- Easy : 30s
- Normal (default) : 25s
- Hard : 20s
-
Adjusted change to spawn customer based on difficulty :
- Easy : 50%
- Normal (default) : 70%
- Hard : 85% (was default)
-
Adjusted Customer Personalities
-
Rushed :
- Wait timer increased : 30s -> 35s
- Order wait timer decreased : 40s -> 35s
- Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [60%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [30%], 2[5%]
-
New Customer :
- Order wait timer decreased : 70s -> 55s
- Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [10%], 3 [1%] -> 2 [15%], 3 [0%]
- Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [30%], 2 [10%] -> 1 [40%], 2 [5%]
-
Chill :
- Wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s
- Order wait timer decreased : 100s -> 90s
- Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [50%], 3 [25%] -> 2 [40%], 3 [15%], 4 [3%]
- Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [95%], 2 [45%], 3 [20%] -> 1 [100%], 2 [35%], 3 [5%]
-
Normal :
- Adjusted rates of ordering additional coffee : 2 [35%] -> 2 [30%]
- Adjusted rates of ordering food : 1 [100%], 2 [15%] -> 1 [85%], 2 [15%]
-
MixMaster Shop :
- Added a confirm purchase screen
This new addition will give some feedback to make sure the player knows when they bought something
- The player can now only have a maximum of 24 boxes in the drop off zone
Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug where customers wouldn't penalize the player for giving them the wrong food
- Fixed a bug with the outline script that caused outlines to stay, even when the player isn't looking at it
- Fixed a bug with the item overlay with the held item disappearing after looking at a different object
- Fixed an issue with the grass texture, which caused it to have a weird glossy visual
Changed files in this update