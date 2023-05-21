Update 0.8.0 - Drecanus, Display Settings, New Enemy Skills, Alien Orbs & more

Hello all you lovely People and AIs out there!

Today we are happy to announce v0.8.0!

It brings the new Level "Drecanus", a new Outpost on Saitoris, new Display Settings in the options, Alien Orbs, Resource Hub Upgrades for your Fleet Management and more!

Here's a list of things that are new:

Features

New Level "Drecanus"

New Outpost "Saitoris" (Unlocked after beating level 8)

Added Display Settings in Options

Alien Orbs for upgrading Recipe Levels (See below under "Items" for more information)

Leaderboard bans Cheaters and Devs

New AI Recipe Chip for Railgun Tower (Unlocked after beating level 8)

New Quest for beating level 8

New Resource Hub Skills:

Route Capacity

Ships per Route

Ship Speed

Additional Ship Chambers

Ship Chamber Size

Items

You may notice that with this update there's only one item unlock after level 8 (boooooh!), however more level 8 item unlocks and new recipe modifications will come with one of the next updates we just didn't manage to fit them into this one, so stay tuned!

Alien Orbs

Some enemies now have a very small chance of dropping an Alien Orb.

This item can be used to increase the maximum level of a modifiable recipe.

To use it, simply click the "Upgrade Level" Button inside the modify window.

There is no limit for increasing the level of an item, but the costs increase with every level!

Since this is a very mighty item, the drop rate is accordingly low! (Drop chances and amounts can still be increased by beacons though). Please note, that it's intended to be this low and that it is not meant to be farmed in the thousands but rather be a "lucky drop"!

Balancing

We are currently in the process of doing an overall "rebalance" of enemy stats, because we want to make them more interesting than just increasing their resistances. (And also make the Tesla Skill to remove them more meaningful.)

This rebalancing may still take another week or two but we've already implemented some of the new enemy skills in Level 8 so you can get an idea of where we are heading and we would love to hear your feedback on this!

You may also find Level 8 a bit "easy" depending on your strategy, but please keep in mind, that you may be "overleveled" for the actual pacing of the game, because you had enough time to grind and craft between level 7 and this update.

Like stated above, a overall rebalance is coming and will streamline the TD aspect a bit more.

Enemies

Level 7 (Auridian)

Large Platin Golem now has the "Elemental Shell" Skill with 50 Stacks.

Swarm Devourers now have a new loot table, before they used the same as Swarm Devourers in Level 6.

Bugfixes & Misc