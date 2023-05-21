Achievements, FailSafes, and Fixes, Oh My!

Share · View all patches · Build 11283637 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Alright - a new malViolence build is here for you to play!

We took a look at user feedback through reviews both here and on Itch.io, and we've added a couple of new fixes and features to make puzzling much more pleasant.

Here's what's new:

All achievements in-game should now display correctly!

Room 1's marble animations are now fixed!

Tooltips have been added to a couple of selections on the Options Menu...

...which leads me to our biggest announcement - "Failsafes!"

If you want the authentic malViolence puzzling experience, but don't want the looming threat of a Game Over - check the "Failsafe" option in the Options Menu. You can find it under the "Puzzle Skip" option.

When you check this button - most of the puzzles will gain a Reset button, and all puzzle-related game-overs will be gone. That way, you can enjoy the puzzles at your own pace.

We hope you enjoy this new update!

-Mado