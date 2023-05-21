Achievements, FailSafes, and Fixes, Oh My!

Alright - a new malViolence build is here for you to play!
We took a look at user feedback through reviews both here and on Itch.io, and we've added a couple of new fixes and features to make puzzling much more pleasant.
Here's what's new:
- All achievements in-game should now display correctly!
- Room 1's marble animations are now fixed!
- Tooltips have been added to a couple of selections on the Options Menu...
...which leads me to our biggest announcement - "Failsafes!"
If you want the authentic malViolence puzzling experience, but don't want the looming threat of a Game Over - check the "Failsafe" option in the Options Menu. You can find it under the "Puzzle Skip" option.
When you check this button - most of the puzzles will gain a Reset button, and all puzzle-related game-overs will be gone. That way, you can enjoy the puzzles at your own pace.
We hope you enjoy this new update!
-Mado
Changed files in this update