Magellania update for 21 May 2023

Patch

The amount of units you can recruit from a certain (very broken) class has been limited to 1 only, for balancing reasons. This is a bit experimental at the moment. In the future, I might add it back in, especially if I have to differentiate between standard mode and hard mode, but this is how it will be for now. If you have a save file with multiple units of this class, you will be able to keep them, but you won't be able to recruit more.

