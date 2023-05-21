 Skip to content

Don't blame you update for 21 May 2023

Valentine's Day Special

Build 11283592 · Last edited by Wendy

In a horror-filled game, the Valentine's Day special features a frightening plot. The protagonist's girlfriend is possessed by an evil entity, plunging them into a sinister nightmare. Players will face terrifying horrors as they fight to free lost love from the clutches of evil. Prepare for an intense and disturbing horror experience where love is tested to its darkest limits.

