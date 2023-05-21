In a horror-filled game, the Valentine's Day special features a frightening plot. The protagonist's girlfriend is possessed by an evil entity, plunging them into a sinister nightmare. Players will face terrifying horrors as they fight to free lost love from the clutches of evil. Prepare for an intense and disturbing horror experience where love is tested to its darkest limits.
Don't blame you update for 21 May 2023
Valentine's Day Special
Patchnotes via Steam Community
