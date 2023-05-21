 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

After Dark update for 21 May 2023

After Dark 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11283590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content and fixes:

  • New zombie types

  • UI improvements

  • Zombie nerf

  • Slight optimization improvements

  • New item (unlocks on wave 15)

  • Other minor bug fixes and balance changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296321 Depot 2296321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link