Magnet Block update for 21 May 2023

Magnet Block v1.32

Updated jams to have positionally dependent logic instead of being id based.

  • This fixes some fringe issues when two gravity ticked blocks of the same polarity acted on a third stationary block, producing different results depending on what blocks were used in which position.
  • No puzzle relies or should even be solvable with directional/update dependent logic so no logic paths have changed.

The level count now scales up with what is current unlocked instead of displaying the total level count.

