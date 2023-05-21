Magnet Block v1.32

Share · View all patches · Build 11283572 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 22:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Updated jams to have positionally dependent logic instead of being id based.

This fixes some fringe issues when two gravity ticked blocks of the same polarity acted on a third stationary block, producing different results depending on what blocks were used in which position.

No puzzle relies or should even be solvable with directional/update dependent logic so no logic paths have changed.

The level count now scales up with what is current unlocked instead of displaying the total level count.