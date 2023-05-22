 Skip to content

Pocket Mirror ~ GoldenerTraum update for 22 May 2023

「Version 1.1」Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11283512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Pocket Mirror fans,

We want to thank everyone's patience and are sorry for not being able to provide the promised language options on day 1. The technical issues have been resolved, and with the "Version 1.1" update, we are glad to announce that we are bringing back the languages and fixing some bugs reported by the community.

The update details are as follows:

  • Activated the following remaining language options with proper linebreaks
  • French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean
  • Changed Chinese font settings to prevent fail loading
  • Adjusted Font Sizes for Chinese Prompts.
  • Fixed achievement for "Normal End No. 3 ~ Little Goody Two Shoes"
  • Added video preloading
  • Fixed text overflowing issue in multiple languages
  • Fixed minor collision bugs in the library

Some tips to Pocket Mirror ~ GoldenerTraum
1/ You can switch between full-screen and windowed modes by pressing "F4."
2/ You can speed up the dialog by pressing "Shift." (it works on the beginning splash screen as well)
3/ Looking for the PDF booklet for the soundtrack? It's in the following folder
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\music\Pocket Mirror - Goldenertraum - OST

We are keen to provide everyone the best experience with this beautiful remastered. We are aware there are some outstanding reported issues, and we will address them ASAP. If you ever find any other issues, whether about the language or some bugs, please don't hesitate to share them with us.

We hope everyone can enjoy this game as much as we do!

Cheers,

Changed files in this update

