Hello BrVRers! Small update today, I have a lot of other stuff going on.

Added new music to level 21

It's rather slow, plodding ballroom music similar to that of level 5. The music decreases in volume the farther away from the starting room you get.

Added new music to level 571 part 4

This is similar to the arena mode music as in it's choppiness. It accompanies the strange vibe of level 571's forth part.

Optimized and improved mipmaps in the frontrooms

I improved mipmaps on some pictures, wooden floor textures, and appliances. I also crushed some more meshes, leading to higher framerates. Hopefully this should fix most lag in there.

Added more props to the siderooms

Added some crates, palettes, barrels, and other stacks of junk. I also replaced the low quality door mesh with a much higher quality one.

Lightened up the dark areas of level 40

Now you can get lost in the endless arcade machine mania! There isn't anything playable back there, but it plays more into the liminal space aspect of the level. Which leads to...

Removed clump bowling

It's old, it's janky, and it's cruel to the clumps! Nobody used it, and nobody liked it, so we took it out. We may add more to this level in the future to compensate for the lack of space now. We may even reopen that section as something different.