 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wooden Ocean update for 21 May 2023

7.2.1 Misc

Share · View all patches · Build 11283459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5/21/2023

7.2.1 Misc

Misc:
Fixed memory scene.
Fixed a few instances of Alex talking while not in party.
Fixed mace formulas. (skills that bypassed a portion
of the target's defense, now properly do so)
Fixed text for Mass Cadium.

Changed files in this update

Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link