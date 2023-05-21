5/21/2023
7.2.1 Misc
Misc:
Fixed memory scene.
Fixed a few instances of Alex talking while not in party.
Fixed mace formulas. (skills that bypassed a portion
of the target's defense, now properly do so)
Fixed text for Mass Cadium.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
5/21/2023
7.2.1 Misc
Misc:
Fixed memory scene.
Fixed a few instances of Alex talking while not in party.
Fixed mace formulas. (skills that bypassed a portion
of the target's defense, now properly do so)
Fixed text for Mass Cadium.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update