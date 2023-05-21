- Made it possible to equip Throwing Nets into weapon slots.
- Lockpicks are now given priority over Crowbars when interacting with locks through the context menu.
- Fixed abilities not adjusting their Range when performing actions that don't take a turn.
- Fixed "Double Lunge" not receiving a reduced cooldown if both strikes deal damage.
- Fixed the issue with "Mighty Kick" and Stagger.
- Fixed the issue locking the character's ability to attack after being Knocked back on the same turn as moving to another location.
- Fixed "Regroup" granting its effect for a lower number of turns than mentioned in its hover.
- Fixed the trees rendering issue.
- Fixed the issue allowing to move around during some animations in the Prologue.
- Fixed low level brigands dropping wrong items on death.
- Fixed "Will to Survive" granting its effect for a lower number of turns than mentioned in its hover.
- Fixed some new items not appearing in traders' stock, Distant Dungeons' chests, and secret rooms.
- Fixed the incorrect damage values of Skeleton Kingsguards.
- Fixed Brigands using wrong speech lines when reacting to nearby Dogs' death.
- Fixed the crash caused by "Hold the Line!".
- Fixed the crash caused by "Elusiveness".
- Fixed the crash caused by interacting with some NPCs in settlements.
- Fixed the inability to use "First Aid" without active Injuries.
- Fixed abandoned chicken coops still producing chicken sound effects.
- Fixed the issue causing minibosses to lose their name upon loading a save.
- Fixed the Restless being able to drop more than one weapon.
- Fixed the possibility of discovering the tutorial trap in the Prologue before being prompted to do so.
- Added new sprites for some items.
- Fixed the bug preventing access to one of the starting Brigand dungeons.
Stoneshard update for 21 May 2023
Hotfix 0.8.1.5 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stoneshard Linux Depot 625962
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update