Stoneshard update for 21 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.1.5 - Changelog

Patchnotes
  • Made it possible to equip Throwing Nets into weapon slots.
  • Lockpicks are now given priority over Crowbars when interacting with locks through the context menu.
  • Fixed abilities not adjusting their Range when performing actions that don't take a turn.
  • Fixed "Double Lunge" not receiving a reduced cooldown if both strikes deal damage.
  • Fixed the issue with "Mighty Kick" and Stagger.
  • Fixed the issue locking the character's ability to attack after being Knocked back on the same turn as moving to another location.
  • Fixed "Regroup" granting its effect for a lower number of turns than mentioned in its hover.
  • Fixed the trees rendering issue.
  • Fixed the issue allowing to move around during some animations in the Prologue.
  • Fixed low level brigands dropping wrong items on death.
  • Fixed "Will to Survive" granting its effect for a lower number of turns than mentioned in its hover.
  • Fixed some new items not appearing in traders' stock, Distant Dungeons' chests, and secret rooms.
  • Fixed the incorrect damage values of Skeleton Kingsguards.
  • Fixed Brigands using wrong speech lines when reacting to nearby Dogs' death.
  • Fixed the crash caused by "Hold the Line!".
  • Fixed the crash caused by "Elusiveness".
  • Fixed the crash caused by interacting with some NPCs in settlements.
  • Fixed the inability to use "First Aid" without active Injuries.
  • Fixed abandoned chicken coops still producing chicken sound effects.
  • Fixed the issue causing minibosses to lose their name upon loading a save.
  • Fixed the Restless being able to drop more than one weapon.
  • Fixed the possibility of discovering the tutorial trap in the Prologue before being prompted to do so.
  • Added new sprites for some items.
  • Fixed the bug preventing access to one of the starting Brigand dungeons.

